Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said Sunday North Korea's nuclear policy was a natural and inevitable result of the U.S.'s defense policy, arguing dictator Kim Jong-Un was effectively pressured into trying to get nukes in order to counter the U.S.

"Our country's history of regime change has led to countries like North Korea to develop these weapons," Gabbard told ABC's "This Week."

"North Korea sees what we have done in countries like Iraq."

Gabbard said "decades" of U.S. policies by Republicans and Democrats were to blame for this situation.

She added she believed it was wrong of the U.S. to pursue policies of regime change in Iraq and Libya because it now sends a message to Kim that the U.S. won't be a diplomatic partner and instead will try to overthrow his regime.