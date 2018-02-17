Twitter users mocked Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro for confusing confessed Florida shooter, Nikolas Cruz, with award-winning actor Nicolas Cage.

“You put on your instincts and your antennas, and you say, ‘Let me try and find out who Nicolas Cage is,'” Pirro said on Fox News' "Hannity" Friday evening during a segment on Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., which took the lives of 17 people and injured scores more.

In response, Twitter users chided the Fox News personality for the slip.

Jeanine Pirro says the FBI should’ve gotten to the bottom of “who Nicholas Cage is.” pic.twitter.com/Mi1N8qgsQw— Ryan J. Reilly ???? (@ryanjreilly) February 17, 2018

HE’S TRYING TO STEAL THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE!!!!! STOP HIM!! ITS IN THE CARDBOARD TUBE FROM THE GIFT SHOP!!!! https://t.co/eXcl5Mh0RK— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 17, 2018

It's about time someone did https://t.co/uCAVlvfCt0— Dave Jorgenson ???? (@davejorgenson) February 17, 2018

Have they looked on the back of the Declaration of Independence? https://t.co/uyrMb7ATcH— Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) February 17, 2018

i too would like to know this fbi director wray tbh https://t.co/YGXjLh3E6M— darth:™ (@darth) February 17, 2018

Everyone is laughing at this but I'd really like the FBI to get to the bottom of the whole Nicholas Cage thing https://t.co/5aJioE8haQ— Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 17, 2018

To be fair, does anyone *really* know who the real Nicholas Cage is? https://t.co/17oRo2l5K9— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 17, 2018

Pirro’s slip-up came during a heated segment discussing the FBI’s failure to act on a tip it received about Cruz a month before the shooting.