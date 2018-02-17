Twitter users mocked Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro for confusing confessed Florida shooter, Nikolas Cruz, with award-winning actor Nicolas Cage.

“You put on your instincts and your antennas, and you say, ‘Let me try and find out who Nicolas Cage is,'” Pirro said on Fox News' "Hannity" Friday evening during a segment on Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., which took the lives of 17 people and injured scores more.

In response, Twitter users chided the Fox News personality for the slip.

Pirro’s slip-up came during a heated segment discussing the FBI’s failure to act on a tip it received about Cruz a month before the shooting.