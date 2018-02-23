Two Republican congressmen were stopped and questioned by Israeli police during a trip to a holy site in Jerusalem.

Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., on Thursday were stopped by police after the Waqf, the Jordanian organization that governs the Temple Mount, had brought to their attention that the congressmen took a branch from an olive tree, according to the Times of Israel.

The Waqf strictly prohibits visitors from taking anything from the grounds.

The Temple Mount, which is revered as a sacred holy spot for both Jews and Muslims, is currently under Jordan’s religious custodianship since an agreement was drawn up after the 1967 war. According to the agreement, Jews are allowed to visit the spot but not allowed to participate in worship or prayer.

A spokesperson for McKinley told the Charleston Gazette-Mail it is “ironic" that the olive branch, a sign of peace, "and those of a different faith than Islam are made to feel unwelcome at Temple Mount."

Kelsey Mix, a spokeswoman for Tipton, said “no harm was intended.”

"They picked up an olive branch, the symbol of peace, on the Temple Mount that was on the ground,” Mix said in a statement. “They did not remove it from the Temple Mount, it was eventually dropped along the way. No harm was intended and they were not aware that picking up leaves or branches is prohibited. They were briefly questioned and the situation was quickly resolved."

The incident occurred during a trip to Israel where the two lawmakers were set to discuss U.S.-Israeli relations and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They were released shortly after they identified themselves and continued their visit as planned.