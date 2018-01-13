Two top House Democrats said Friday they will introduce a resolution to censure President Trump in the wake of vulgar comments he made Thursday about immigrants coming from "shithole countries."

“We were deeply disturbed and offended by President Trump’s remarks regarding Haiti and African countries,” Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond, D-La., and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

“The countries he called ‘shitholes’ produce immigrants that are remarkable and make significant contributions to our country. A high percentage of those immigrants have college degrees, and when they get here, they create business and jobs,” Richmond and Nadler said.

Trump met with a group of senators in the Oval Office on Thursday to discuss a potential bipartisan immigration bill. During the meeting, the president referred to African nations as “shithole countries.”

The president also reportedly made a disparaging comment about Haitians when the discussion turned to temporary protected status programs.

Trump’s comments were initially reported by the Washington Post and confirmed by other news outlets.

The president denied he made the derogatory comments, but said his language was “tough.”

Lawmakers who attended the meeting have since released conflicting statements addressing Trump's remarks.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., confirmed the events Friday morning, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also in attendance, told fellow South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican, press reports of the comments were “basically accurate.”

But Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga., said they “do not recall the president saying those comments specifically.”

Many Republicans and Democrats have denounced Trump’s comments and are calling for him to apologize.

Nadler and Richmond said they plan to introduce their resolution of censure after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, and will do so in condemnation of Trump’s statements.

“This censure resolution is important because America is a beacon of hope. We have to show the world that this president does not represent the real feelings of most of the American people which is part of the reason why he lost the popular vote,” they said. “The president’s bigoted fearmongering is not acceptable and his remarks completely warrant total condemnation and censure from Congress. American immigration policy cannot and should not be guided in any way, shape, or form by racism.”