Two police officers were killed in Ohio Saturday after responding to a 9-11 hangup call.

The officers, from the Westerville Police Department, were shot in a suburban town outside of Columbus after they arrived at the address. One officer died at the scene and the other died from his injuries after reaching Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Their names haven't been publicly released.

A suspect is in custody and was transported to a nearby hospital because he was wounded.

President Trump tweeted his condolences on Saturday.

​"​My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD​," he wrote. ​

Ohio Gov. John Kasich also tweeted his condolences.

At least nine other police officers have been shot and killed by firearms in 2018, according to early data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.