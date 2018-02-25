Two polls released Sunday reveal President Trump's approval rating is at its lowest point since his inauguration in January 2017 as the country reignites its debate over gun control reform.

Only 38 percent of people surveyed by USA Today and Suffolk University's Political Research Center approve of Trump's job performance a year into his presidency, while 60 percent disapprove of his leadership of his administration.

Trump's highest approval rating recorded by USA Today and Suffolk University was in March 2017, when 47 percent supported Trump's job as president and just 44 percent expressed their disapproval.

The USA Today/Suffolk University study can be compared to similar findings published by CNN Sunday.

CNN's survey, put in the field by SSRS, found 35 percent back Trump's job performance, whereas 58 percent do not.

CNN's highest reported approval rating for Trump was also in March 2017, when 45 percent endorsed his leadership in comparison to 52 percent who did not.

Both polls also included questions about stricter gun control in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., earlier in February and demonstrated the widespread favorability of tighter regulations.

USA Today/Suffolk University surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide between Feb. 20-24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

CNN's research with SSRS was conducted with 1,016 respondents between Feb. 20-23 and has a wider margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.