Two-thirds of Americans would side with the FBI over President Trump in the event the two find themselves at odds, a new poll found.

The Marist Poll, published Friday, determined that 66 percent of Americans surveyed would believe the FBI rather than the president if they were to disagree. Twenty-four percent, by contrast, would side with Trump.

Among those who identify as Trump supporters, 61 percent said they would side with the president during a dispute with the FBI and 23 percent would believe the FBI.

“If the White House was banking on the release of the Nunes memo to flip public opinion against the FBI, that has not happened,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “In fact, the Nunes memo becomes just another page in a lengthy book on the investigation.”

The House Intelligence Committee released a memo compiled by its chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Republican staff last week.

The memo said officials within the Justice Department and the FBI relied on information contained in an unverified dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, in its application to renew a warrant to conduct surveillance on Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser.

Trump, who declassified the document before its release, reportedly believed the controversial four-page memo would discredit the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and prove that the FBI and Justice Department have a bias against him and Republicans.

The president said after the memo was released it "totally vindicates" him in the Russia probe.

But 71 percent of Americans polled do not believe the FBI is biased against the president and is instead trying to do its job. Twenty-three percent think the bureau takes issue with Trump.

Among Republican voters, nearly half, 49 percent, think the FBI is biased against the Trump administration, while 43 percent think the bureau is trying to fulfill its mission.

The FBI also maintains a positive image with the public. Sixty-percent of Americans look favorably on the FBI, compared with 28 percent who view the bureau unfavorably.

The Marist poll of 1,012 adults was conducted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.