White House attorney Ty Cobb said he anticipates President Trump will be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the ongoing Russia probe.

Trump is “very eager” to appear before Mueller and “active discussions” are underway to set up an interview, Cobb was quoted as telling CBS News for an episode of its "Takeout" podcast, which will be released in full on Friday.

News: WH lawyer Ty Cobb tells @MajorCBS he believes @realDonaldTrump will be interviewed by the special counsel; says POTUS is eager to talk. Parameters for the interview are being discussed.— Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) January 18, 2018

JUST IN: WH lawyer tells @CBSNews Trump is “very eager” to speak w/Muller in effort to bring Russia probe to an end.



“Active discussions” on an interview are underway, Ty Cobb tells @MajorCBS for @TakeoutPodcast.



More to come ...— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 18, 2018

WH lawyer Ty Cobb tells the podcast he believes the Mueller investigation will wrap up in 4-6 weeks.— The Takeout (@TakeoutPodcast) January 18, 2018

Cobb said he expects the Mueller probe to conclude within four to six weeks. But Cobb has long signaled that the Mueller probe could conclude in the near future.

For example, he said he would be “embarrassed” if the investigation continued past Thanksgiving, Reuters reported in August.

Trump expressed agitation with the ongoing inquiry into Russian meddling and claimed in December that “Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia."

Mueller is examining whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign. There are also multiple congressional panels conducting their own Russia inquiries.