White House attorney Ty Cobb said he anticipates President Trump will be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the ongoing Russia probe.

Trump is “very eager” to appear before Mueller and “active discussions” are underway to set up an interview, Cobb was quoted as telling CBS News for an episode of its "Takeout" podcast, which will be released in full on Friday.

Cobb said he expects the Mueller probe to conclude within four to six weeks. But Cobb has long signaled that the Mueller probe could conclude in the near future.

For example, he said he would be “embarrassed” if the investigation continued past Thanksgiving, Reuters reported in August.

Trump expressed agitation with the ongoing inquiry into Russian meddling and claimed in December that “Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia."

Mueller is examining whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign. There are also multiple congressional panels conducting their own Russia inquiries.