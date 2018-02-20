The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s regional office for the Middle East and North Africa tweeted a blank statement Tuesday on children suffering in Syria, saying they “no longer had words” that would adequately express the outrage of the group.

The statement from regional director of UNICEF MENA Geert Cappelaere was attached to the tweet in an image and said, “No word will do justice to the children killed, their mothers, their fathers and their loved ones.” The statement was followed by ten blank lines, represented by quotation marks.

#RunningOutOfWords



Statement from @gcappelaere on the war on children in #Syria



Reports of mass casualties among children in Eastern #Ghouta and Damascus#ChildrenUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/X2FYJ4OPnf— UNICEF MENA (@UNICEFmena) February 20, 2018

Several repeated images of the blank statement were tweeted from the UNICEF MENA Twitter account Tuesday with variations of the same message.

“We no longer have the words to describe children’s suffering and our outrage,” another tweet said.

We no longer have the words to describe children’s suffering and our outrage.



Do those inflicting the suffering still have words to justify their barbaric acts? #RunningOutOfWords#ChildrenUnderAttack #Syria pic.twitter.com/GH9V0Pgv5z— UNICEF MENA (@UNICEFmena) February 20, 2018

Pro-government forces conducted air raids overnight Monday and early into Tuesday morning that killed more than 100 people in Eastern Ghouta, Reuters reported.