Undetonated explosives were found aboard a tourist ferry that operates between the Mexican resort towns of Cozumel and Playa del Carmen, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City announced Thursday.

The embassy issued a safety alert warning U.S. citizens visiting the area to exercise caution. U.S. government employees are barred from using tourist ferries that run between Cozumel and Playa del Carmen while an investigation is ongoing.

“Our priority is the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad, and we will continue to provide safety and security updates as they become available,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert tweeted Friday.

On March 1, undetonated explosive devices were found by Mexican law enforcement on a tourist ferry that operates between Cozumel-Playa del Carmen, #Mexico.— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) March 2, 2018

Also on March 1, we issued a security alert informing U.S. citizens that U.S. government personnel are prohibited from using tourist ferries on this route until further notice. https://t.co/hiarIEGdWj— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) March 2, 2018

On February 21, an explosion on a tourist ferry that operates between Cozumel-Playa del Carmen, #Mexico, injured 27 people, including several U.S. citizens.— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) March 2, 2018

We urge all travelers to review our information on https://t.co/SAiKNz3aWq before they travel. Our priority is the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad, and we will continue to provide safety and security updates as they become available.— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) March 2, 2018

Miguel Angel Pech Cen, a Quintana Roo state prosecutor, said in a radio interview the ferry was anchored off the coast of Cozumel when the devices were found.

The boat was not operating at the time, according to the Associated Press, and the devices were removed and turned over to the authorities.

The finding of the undetonated explosive devices follows the Feb. 21 explosion on a tourist ferry in Playa del Carmen. Twenty seven were injured in the blast, including several U.S. citizens.

Quintana Roo officials said last month’s explosion was caused by a mechanical malfunction, but the State Department attributed it Thursday to an “explosive device.”

The ferry where the undetonated devices were found is owned and operated by the same company that owns the boat that suffered the Feb. 21 explosion.

According to the Associated Press, the company, Barcos Caribe, was suspended by the Mexican government Feb. 25, and its boats are currently not in service.

The company is reportedly owned by the father of former Quintana Roo state Gov. Roberto Borge. Borge was arrested on corruption charges.