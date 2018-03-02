Labor unions are lauding President Trump's announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which have been highly criticized by most businesses, saying the move would help U.S. workers.

Trump on Thursday announced tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports.

"The admin’s steel & aluminum tariffs are good steps towards fixing predatory practices that hurt workers & cheat companies that produce in US. @SecretaryRoss @USTradeRep & Dir Navarro have rightly advocated for these actions despite opposition from the Wall St wing of the admin," tweeted Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, the nation's largest labor federation, late Thursday.

The admin’s steel & aluminum tariffs are good steps towards fixing predatory practices that hurt workers & cheat companies that produce in US. @SecretaryRoss @USTradeRep & Dir Navarro have rightly advocated for these actions despite opposition from the Wall St wing of the admin— Richard L. Trumka (@RichardTrumka) March 2, 2018

The United Steel Workers, which has long called for such actions, said "it's about time" and mounted an extended defense of the tariffs from critics. "#Steelworkers have fought for action like this for decades. We want to work with the administration as it finalizes relief to ensure that cheaters are held accountable so we can rebuild our nation’s manufacturing sector & protect national security."

#Steelworkers have fought for action like this for decades. We want to work with the administration as it finalizes relief to ensure that cheaters are held accountable so we can rebuild our nation’s manufacturing sector & protect national security.— United Steelworkers (@steelworkers) March 1, 2018

The union added: "For the USW, the objective has always been to restore market-based economics that ensure that our domestic producers can achieve a fair return as they invest in facilities, equipment and people, and contribute to the strength of our nation. The objective should also be to reduce the negative impact of steel and aluminum imports that have decimated production in the United States. The tariff levels the president announced will help to achieve that objective."

USW, which also represents workers in Canada, made a point of saying that imports from Canada were not the problem but that leaders there needed to work with the U.S. on the issue. "The defense and intelligence relationship between the countries is unique and integral to our security. Any solution must exempt Canadian production. At the same time, Canada must commit to robust enforcement and enhance its cooperation to address global overcapacity in steel and aluminum."