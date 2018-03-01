The U.S. ambassador to Mexico is planning to resign in May, she announced Thursday.

Ambassador Roberta S. Jacobson, 57, served in the post for almost two years after a slow confirmation process.

Jacobson announced on Twitter she's leaving "in search of new opportunities."

She added in the tweet she did not know who her replacement would be.

The Trump administration has already selected a replacement for Jacobson, but the name has not been released yet, according to a report in the New York Times.

Jacobson’s resignation comes amid tense relations between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump has continually pledged to make Mexico pay for a border wall between the two countries, deport millions of immigrants back to Mexico and has threatened to opt-out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Just last week, the Mexican president canceled a White House visit that was supposed to take place in early March after a heated phone call with Trump on the topic of who would pay for the proposed border wall.