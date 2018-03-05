U.S. Capitol Police officers were seen passing around a two-foot bolt cutter as they discussed how to break up a group of protesters who had chained themselves together outside lawmakers' offices Monday afternoon.

Approximately three dozen protesters joined arms and laid down in the intersection of Independence Avenue and New Jersey Avenue. The "sit-in" forced road closures on the south side of the Capitol where House offices are located.

In an attempt to arrest protesters and reopen the roads, police pulled out the tool to break up the linked members who had been calling on Congress to move on a legislative solution for the expired Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency will continue to accept renewal applications from the 535,000 DACA recipients whose legal protections expire March 6.