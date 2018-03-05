Police are bringing in bolt cutters to separate protesters who have chained themselves together at an intersection in front of the Capitol. @nigrotime reporting for @buzzfeednews on the rally to protect #DREAMers pic.twitter.com/rXk6EYviok— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 5, 2018

U.S. Capitol Police officers were seen passing around a two-foot bolt cutter as they discussed how to break up a group of protesters who had chained themselves together outside lawmakers' offices Monday afternoon.

Approximately three dozen protesters joined arms and laid down in the intersection of Independence Avenue and New Jersey Avenue. The "sit-in" forced road closures on the south side of the Capitol where House offices are located.

About 40-45 protesters have chained themselves together at the intersection of Capitol and Independence. Police have give three orders for dispersal. Arrest to begin shortly @buzzfeednews @nigrotime pic.twitter.com/wL3nW4jzDq — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 5, 2018

In an attempt to arrest protesters and reopen the roads, police pulled out the tool to break up the linked members who had been calling on Congress to move on a legislative solution for the expired Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Young activists are getting arrested outside the Capitol at the rally to protect #DREAMers. Protesters now heading to @SpeakerRyan's office. pic.twitter.com/5Km673HFih— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 5, 2018