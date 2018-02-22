The U.S. Embassy in Podgorica, Montenegro has informed U.S. citizens of an "active security situation" after an attacker lobbed an explosive at the compound.

“The U.S. Embassy in Podgorica advises U.S. citizens there is an active security situation at the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica. Avoid the Embassy until further notice,” said an alert sent from the embassy on Thursday, local time.

The Government of Montenegro said that said that an unidentified man threw an explosive device they believe was a hand grenade at the embassy before blowing himself up. A police investigation has been launched and authorities are seeking to identify the person.

At 00:30, in front of the @USEmbassyMNE building in #Podgorica, #Montenegro an unknown person committed suicide with an explosive device. Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device from the intersection near the Sport Center into the US Embassy compound. (1 of 2)— Govt. of Montenegro (@MeGovernment) February 22, 2018

Police blocked off the street with a vehicle and no damage to the embassy was evident, said a Reuters photographer in the area.

Montenegro is a country in the Balkans and has been a member of NATO since last year.