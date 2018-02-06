U.S. forces conducted eight airstrikes in Yemen in December and 10 in January in their counterterrorism efforts.

All 18 airstrikes were targeting al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and ISIS-Yemen, according to a U.S. Central Command update released Tuesday.

“Every strike advances the defeat of violent extremist organizations, and protects the United States and partner nations from attack at home and abroad,” U.S. Central Command spokesperson Lt. Col. Earl Brown said.

A Dec. 15 strike resulted in the death of AQAP external operations facilitator Miqdad al Sana'ani, and another on Dec. 19 killed AQAP deputy arms facilitator Habib al Sana'ani.

Habib had ties to senior AQAP leadership and was responsible for organizing the movement of weapons, explosives, and finances in Yemen.

Central Command says U.S. forces will continue to conduct counterterrorism operations against AQAP and ISIS-Yemen in an effort to abolish the groups’ abilities to hold territory and coordinate external attacks.