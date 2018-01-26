The U.S. Olympic Committee has set forth a series of requirements that USA Gymnastics must follow in order to maintain their status as the governing body of the sport, including that the entire board must resign by Wednesday.

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun notified USA Gymnastics of the terms in an email Thursday, according to USA Today. Additionally, Blackmun published an open letter to the Olympic community urging for the board’s removal.

The demands come after the former national team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for multiple sex crimes. He abused more than 150 girls and young women, including Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, and Jordyn Wieber.

“We do not base these requirements on any knowledge that any individual USAG staff or board members had a role in fostering or obscuring Nassar’s actions,” Blackmun wrote. “Our position comes from a clear sense that USAG culture needs fundamental rebuilding.”

USA Gymnastics and USOC came under fire in various statements from victims for not taking greater actions to protect the athletes.

Although several board members have already resigned, Blackmun called for the entire board to be cleared.

USA Gymnastics must also comply with an investigation to determine whether anyone knew of the allegations regarding Nassar’s misbehavior and did not properly report them. Additionally, the investigation will seek to identify systemic failures that allowed Nassar’s actions to persist. Allegations against Nassar were made public in August 2016.

The email also outlined other conditions, such as all USA Gymnastics staff and board members being required to undergo SafeSport training within three months, along with ethics training within six months.

“USA Gymnastics completely embraces the requirements outlined in the (email),” USA Gymnastics said in a statement online. “We understand that the requirements imposed by the letter will help us enhance our ability to build a culture of empowerment throughout the organization, with an increased focus on athlete safety and well-being.”

Nassar started working as the USA Gymnastics team physician in 1996. Nassar previously pleaded guilty to federal pornography charges and, as a result, was already sentenced to 60 years in prison.