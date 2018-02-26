U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy questioned why White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump attended the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games closing ceremony Sunday, saying she didn't work hard like the athletes to be there.

"So proud of all these people!" Kenworthy wrote on Twitter, attaching a photo of the 2018 U.S. Olympic team ahead of the pageant.

"Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??" he continued.

Earlier in February, Kenworthy became the second openly gay athlete competing at Pyeongchang to say he would not attend a White House reception if invited.

“When we have people elected into office that believe in conversion therapy and are trying to strip trans rights in the military and do these things that are directly attacking the LGBT community, I have no patience,” Kenworthy told CBS.

After breaking his thumb in practice, Kenworthy also joked the injury meant he would be unable to shake Vice President Mike Pence's hand if the pair met over the course of the sporting event.

“It won’t stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence’s hand so...Silver linings!" he tweeted.

Kenworthy finished last in the finals of the men's slopestyle skiing event.

Trump led the U.S. presidential delegation for the closing ceremony.