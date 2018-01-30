American forces in Europe released a video Tuesday showing a Russian jet flying within five feet of an American plane flying over international waters Monday.

The video shows the Russian jet flying into the American EP-3 Aries aircraft’s flight path, causing the EP-3 to have to fly through the Russian plane’s jet wash.

It was yet another close call between American and Russian forces overseas.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Monday the Russian government needs to put an end to Russian pilots buzzing American military personnel before something unfortunate happens.

“This is but the latest example of Russian military activities disregarding international norms and agreements. We call on Russia to cease these unsafe actions that increase the risk of miscalculation, danger to aircrew on both sides, and midair collisions,” Nauert said.

Russian pilots have repeatedly buzzed American ships and jets in recent years.

Russia has enhanced its military presence in the region following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Last month, two U.S. F-22s intercepted Russian attack jets shortly after flying over a deconfliction line in Syria.