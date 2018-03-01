U.S. military capabilities, including the American nuclear force, will “remain unmatched,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Thursday after Russia introduced a new missile system that it said can break through current defenses.

“U.S. defense capabilities are and will remain second to none,” Nauert told reporters during Thursday’s briefing. “[W]e’re moving forward to modernize our nuclear arsenal and ensure that our capabilities remain unmatched.”

She issued that warning in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who announced earlier Thursday that Russia has developed hypersonic nuclear weapons systems capable of circumventing Western missile defenses. He argued that the weaponry was necessary because of the spread of missile defense interceptors in the western U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

“Russia has developed, and works continuously to perfect, highly effective but modestly priced systems to overcome missile defense,” Putin said during an address to the Russian legislature. ”It is a low-flying stealth missile carrying a nuclear warhead, with almost an unlimited range, unpredictable trajectory and ability to bypass interception boundaries. It is invincible against all existing and prospective missile defense and counter-air defense systems.”

The speech was accompanied by a video that appeared to show images of nuclear missiles launched towards the U.S., with warheads descending on Florida in particular. Nauert derided the “cheesy video” and faulted Putin’s underlying message.

“We don't regard that as the behavior of a responsible international player,” Nauert said. “We saw it, and we don’t think it’s responsible.”

Putin argued that the missiles would contribute to global stability by maintaining a balance of power.

“We are not threatening anyone, not going to attack anyone, or take away anything from anyone with the threat of weapons,” he said. “Any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies, weapons of short, medium, or any range at all, will be considered as a nuclear attack on this country. Retaliation will be immediate, with all the attendant consequences.”

Nauert said the speech confirmed Putin’s duplicity.

“President Putin has confirmed what the United States government has known for a long time — that Russia has denied prior to this — that Russia has been developing destabilizing weapons systems for more than a decade in direct violation of its treaty obligations,” she said. “President Trump understands the threats facing America and our allies in this century and is determined to protect our homeland and preserve peace through strength.”

U.S. complaints are too late to matter, according to Putin. “And to those who in the past 15 years have tried to accelerate an arms race and seek unilateral advantage against Russia, have introduced restrictions and sanctions that are illegal from the standpoint of international law aiming to restrain our nation's development, including in the military area, I will say this: Everything you have tried to prevent through such a policy has already happened,” he said.

That was an apparent reference to the U.S. sanctions imposed on the Russian intelligence and defense industries in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, interference in the 2016 elections, and support for Syrian President Bashar Assad. “No one has managed to restrain Russia,” Putin said.

Nauert underscored the recent spike in American defense spending. “We have a new defense budget that's over $700 billion,” she said. “We believe our military will be stronger than ever.”