A Utah state senator is vowing to counter a Republican bill naming a highway after President Trump by proposing an amendment to name a nearby road “Stormy Daniels Rampway."

Republican Rep. Michael Noel introduced a bill last week to name the state’s most scenic highway the “Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway,” as a sign of gratitude for his recent decision to reduce the size of two national monuments in Utah.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Noel hopes naming the highway after the president will help “the American people recognize what a great job Utah does protecting its public lands.”

In response, Democratic state Sen. Jim Dabakis pledged to propose an amendment to name highway’s frontage road “Stormy Daniels rampway” to honor the porn star that some believe was paid off by Trump’s lawyers to keep quiet about an affair.

“HB 481, ‘Donald J. Trump Utah National Parks Highway Designation’ passed House Committee 9 to 2. If it gets to the Senate, I will present an amendment that the frontage road be designated as the Stormy Daniels rampway. #utpol,” the Democrat tweeted Monday.

As CNN noted, Democrats hold less than 20 percent of the Utah Senate, making Dabakis’ amendment a long shot at best.