The Utah House of Representative released a rap video about the bill process on Twitter Thursday, and the Internet loved to hate it.

The clip is set to "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, and features multiple Utah lawmakers rapping about how a bill becomes a law.

"Our representative have taken the time to explain how a law is made ... with a surprise twist," the Utah House wrote on its official Twitter page. "Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made!"

The video quickly picked up steam on Twitter.

Many users pointed out their offense to the lawmakers' choice of font.

"This is the scariest thing to hit a screen since 'It.' Related: Utah's rapping House of Representatives has replaced my fear of red balloons," one user wrote.