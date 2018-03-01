The Utah House of Representative released a rap video about the bill process on Twitter Thursday, and the Internet loved to hate it.

The clip is set to "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, and features multiple Utah lawmakers rapping about how a bill becomes a law.

"Our representative have taken the time to explain how a law is made ... with a surprise twist," the Utah House wrote on its official Twitter page. "Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made!"

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made...with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC— Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

The video quickly picked up steam on Twitter.

Utah legislators made a rap video about how bills become laws, and let's just say Kendrick Lamar has nothing to worry about. https://t.co/vGYygZ5Gsl— Dave Fairbank (@FairbankOBX) March 1, 2018

Many users pointed out their offense to the lawmakers' choice of font.

Whyyyyyyyyy is Comic Sans font used in this video? — Utah lawmakers create worst-ever rap sequel to 'Schoolhouse Rock' https://t.co/wleNVkbdyG— Steffi Lee TV (@SteffiLeeTV) March 1, 2018

"This is the scariest thing to hit a screen since 'It.' Related: Utah's rapping House of Representatives has replaced my fear of red balloons," one user wrote.

This is the scariest thing to hit a screen since "It." Related: Utah's rapping House of Representatives has replaced my fear of red balloons. https://t.co/aRT306pbTR— Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) March 1, 2018