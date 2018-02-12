Vanessa Trump, the daughter-in-law to President Trump, was taken to the hospital Monday after opening a suspicious letter that contained an unidentified white powdery substance, according to multiple reports.

The letter was addressed to her husband, Donald Trump Jr., but Vanessa, as well as up to two others in the residence, were also taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan in case they were exposed to toxic substances or biological materials.

Trump, 40, said she felt ill after opening the item and called 911 Monday morning to report it, AP reported. She told emergency responders she was coughing and felt nauseous.

Trump is the mother of five children. No injuries have been reported.

New York Police Department officers have said a preliminary test of the substance suggested it was not toxic.

The Secret Service said an investigation is ongoing.

"The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York," the agency said. "This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further."