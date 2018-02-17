Former Mexican President Vicente Fox blamed the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on the violent, racist rhetoric stemming from the White House.

During an interview with HBO’s "Real Time" host Bill Maher, Fox called Wednesday’s shooting, which claimed 17 lives, a “very sad event” but “what you get” with President Trump’s White House.

“When you speak out of the White House this aggressive, violent language, when you discriminate, when you’re a racist, that’s what you get,” the former Mexican president said Friday evening.

Fox, who is no stranger to criticizing the Trump administration for alleged racist policies and rhetoric, continued: “That’s what you get. We need harmony, we need love, we need happy communities, and those concepts don’t come out of his mouth.”

The former Mexican leader said the world is need of U.S. leadership because they are “pissed off and lost.”

Fox has spoken out against Trump since the 2016 presidential campaign, most notably opposing the president's stated goal of getting Mexico to pay for a physical wall along the southern border.