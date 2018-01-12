Former Mexican President Vicente Fox had some harsh words for President Trump after he reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers.

“.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world,” Fox tweeted in response on Thursday. “With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald?”

According to a Washington Post report, Trump said: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” In a statement, the White House defended Trump's stance on immigration but did not deny he made the remark.

The former Mexican president has been a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration stance and his plan to build a southern border wall between Mexico and the U.S., often claiming that Mexico will not pay for the wall.

In August, Fox tweeted a photoshopped Time Magazine cover of Trump with a Swastika on his head that read “American Nazi.”