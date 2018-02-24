Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signaled Friday that he was open to some flexibility for how the state might expand Medicaid under Obamacare, though he continues to oppose the possibility of requiring beneficiaries to work as a condition of staying enrolled.

Without offering specifics, he suggested a willingness to hear about policies on Medicaid that might help people find work or become healthier, without being coercive.

"I would look at taking a carrot approach rather than a stick approach," Northam said. "We want to make sure we help people get back into the workforce but not penalize them. We also want to incentivize good health, so I think we can put that into our discussions as well."

Northam, who became governor of Virginia in January, ran his campaign on the promise to expand Medicaid under Obamacare. The provision allows anyone making roughly $16,000 a year to receive government-funded coverage, without taking into account other factors such as whether someone is working or what their assets are. Some states have applied for waivers from the federal government, called 1115 waivers, that allow them to make changes to the program. The Trump administration has supported the implementation of requirements to work or prepare for work as one avenue states can take to tighten their Medicaid rolls.

The commonwealth's House has attached Medicaid expansion language to its budget, though the Senate hasn't agreed to it. The provision would need to be passed by both chambers and then receive Northam's signature. If it were to pass, roughly 400,000 Virginians would join Medicaid rolls.

"We are working on our negotiations right now," Northam said. "But as a general rule we want to help people, we certainly don't want to penalize individuals. So if we can help people get back into the workforce that's what I'd like to do."