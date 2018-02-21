House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., dodged a question from a woman at a town hall event Tuesday regarding the lawmaker's net worth as Pelosi criticized the GOP tax reform law and the federal budget.

“God never intended one group of people to live in superfluous inordinate wealth while others live in abject deadening poverty,” Pelosi said at the Phoenix, Ariz. event, quoting Martin Luther King Jr., according to a video shared by the Republican National Committee.

Shortly thereafter, a woman from the crowd raised her voice and asked, "How much are you worth, Nancy?”

“Are you in abject poverty?” the woman added.

“We’re not talking about that,” Pelosi said, noting that she has five grown children and can speak “louder than anybody.”

Pelosi is considered one of the wealthiest members of Congress and her net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 million.

Pelosi has routinely criticized the GOP tax reform bill and has referred to the bonuses companies have given employees as a result of the law “crumbs.”

President Trump pushed back on that assertion several weeks ago in West Virginia.

“People are getting 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 dollars. That’s not crumbs. That’s a lot of money,” he said.

Watch the video of the interaction below: