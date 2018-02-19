Pop star Fergie delivered an unexpected rendition of the national anthem during Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game that left even some of the players stunned.

The Black Eyed Peas lead signer-turned-solo performer sang a blues rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner that had sexual undertones to it.

Golden State Warrior Draymond Green apparently could not contain his laughter and was shown on camera laughing during her performance.

Draymond started cracking up while Fergie was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/3pMlgjGdYC— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 19, 2018

Other players just appeared stunned by the eight-time Grammy Award winner's performance.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

After the performance, TNT's Charles Barkley said, "I need a cigarette after that one."

Fergie has not issued a statement following the event.