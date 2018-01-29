College students at New York University said they hated President Trump's 2018 State of the Union speech, even though it hasn't happened yet.

"Quite racist, at the very least, if not up there with the most racism," one student told Campus Reform when asked about how Trump's remarks went.

"I didn't watch it 'cause I couldn't bring myself to watch it," another said.

"It's offensive. It is crazy, but I'm not shocked by it by what he's done in the past," another female student added.

None of the students disputed the interviewer when he asked them to react to Trump telling Democrats the wall would be 10 feet taller than before, and started a chant to "build the wall."

"For people that pride themselves on being so open-minded and so tolerant, it was disappointing — but not surprising — to see they made up their mind based on rhetoric, based on preconceived ideas about Donald Trump and about the Republican Party, but not actually on facts," the host told Fox News after the prank was over.

The State of the Union will take place Tuesday evening.