Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was harassed on Monday while delivering a speech to a group of students at University of California, Los Angeles.

Mnuchin asked University officials not to post the video of his appearance at the school online, according to the Wall Street Journal. However, videos of the protestors made their way onto Twitter anyway.

In the videos, students can be seen being forcibly removed by security while yelled during Mnuchin's speech.

"He is a part of the regime ... which is consolidating fascism," one protestor shouted. "This tax bill is going after people who are vulnerable."

Steve Mnuchin being called on his plutocratic BS at UCLA. Enemy of the people! Foreclosed on 36,000 people and helped pass the biggest corporate tax cut in history pic.twitter.com/VbrkVEmOM5— Jacob Woocher (@jacobwooch) February 27, 2018

According to the Journal, Mnuchin grew visibly agitated during his speech as the interruptions persisted. Some audience members reportedly applauded during the disruptions while others urged the Cabinet member to continue speaking.

"I normally go [speak to] people who wanna listen to me speak," Mnuchin said.