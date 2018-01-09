President Trump walked out onto the field at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Monday ahead of the college football national championship game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.

Trump then joined in with the rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" performed by the Zac Brown Band.

Earlier, the president was greeted with jeers as his motorcade approached the stadium by fans who had been locked outside in the rain before his arrival.

Vice President Mike Pence is also attending the game.