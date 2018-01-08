A water main break at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City is causing havoc for international travelers who were traveling out of the airport Sunday.

The airport tweeted at 3:30 p.m. Sunday that a water main break has flooded the international flight terminal. Videos from the airport showed rushing water covering seats and flowing down hallways.

“A water main break at Terminal 4 at JFK Airport has led to a shutdown of international flights into the terminal. Passengers are urged to contact their airlines for specific flight information,” the airport tweeted.

The water main break comes as temperatures remain frigid along much of the Eastern Seaboard, including in New York City, where it reached 16 degrees at JFK airport on Sunday.

It’s the second major disruption of a massive American airport in as many months.

In December, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport lost power for 11 hours, shutting down the world’s busiest airport and leaving passengers stranded on planes.