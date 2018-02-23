President Trump praised his Australian counterpart on Friday for the success of his country’s merit-based immigration system, a model he has pushed Congress to replicate in the United States.

“I want to thank you for your commitment to immigration reform and your merit-based immigration system,” Trump told Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. “You’ve been very successful and we’re hoping to follow in your footsteps.”

Trump then quipped, “Are my friends in Congress listening to that?”

White House officials have repeatedly looked to Australia’s legal immigration system as the ideal model for America, arguing that immigrants should be granted entry to the U.S. based on skill, age, education level, and income, among other characteristics.

The Trump administration has urged Republican and Democratic lawmakers to institute sweeping changes to the legal immigration system as part of a broader legislative package.