Public school teachers from all 55 counties of West Virginia staged a walkout on Thursday in response to pay increases signed by Gov. Jim Justice that the teachers argue is not enough.

The state Capitol in Charleston was filled with thousands of teachers and support staff, where they chanted, “Do your job so I can do mine” and, "You work for us."

Teachers are gathering inside the West Virginia capital building this morning to demand higher pay and better benefits. Video from Christine Campbell: pic.twitter.com/uJNKx40B0z— Sarah L. Jorgensen (@SarahLJorgensen) February 22, 2018

On Wednesday night, Justice authorized a 2-percent raise next year for teachers, and a 1 percent raise in the two years afterwards.

That tiered pay raise is lower than a previous version of the bill which called for a total of 5 percent pay increase.

Additionally, no language was devoted to issues such as increased costs of healthcare and a tax on payroll deduction options — other matters that the teachers say are urgent priorities for them.

Teachers in West Virginia are paid some of the lowest salaries in the nation. Teacher pay in the state is ranked 48th nationwide. The national average teacher salary is $58,353, but the average in West Virginia is $45,622.

Teachers are planning for the walkout to last two days, however, they have signaled it may go longer.