The White House on Thursday banned the use of personal cellphones and other personal devices from the West Wing, citing security concerns.

"The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people."

The ban was suggested by White House chief of staff John Kelly. Officials said the decision was made because too many devices were connected to the White House network, and because personal devices are not as secure.

The White House said staffers will still be able to use their government-issued devices.

But some staffers are worried that it will be harder for them to reach family and friends when they need to at work.

The White House has said the ban has nothing to do with the pending release of a book that quotes former chief strategist Steve Bannon criticizing President Trump's son for meeting with Russians. That sparked an open fight between Trump and Bannon, in which Trump said Bannon was "fired" and was using his former position for his own personal gain.