The White House on Monday accused Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee of leaking classified information to the press "for partisan, political purposes."

"These committees have investigated dozens of witnesses and interviewed tens of thousands of pages of documents and you see a pattern of leaking," deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"And let's be clear who's doing this," Shah continued. "It's being done by members of the minority."

Shah specifically accused Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence panel, of pulling "partisan, political stunts" by sharing sensitive information with reporters in order to gain a political advantage.

"They are taking confidential information that is presented to them voluntarily and using it for partisan, political purposes," he said.

Shah's comments came ahead of a key vote among committee members on whether to release a Democratic memo that may refute several allegations contained in a document that was drafted by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and declassified by the White House last Friday.

Trump targeted Schiff on Twitter earlier Monday, describing him as "one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington."