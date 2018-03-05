White House press secretary Sarah Sanders slammed Congress on Monday for failing to pass a bill that would extend protections for young, undocumented immigrants currently shielded from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which President Trump set last year to end on March 5th.

"We're still asking Congress to actually do their jobs," Sanders told reporters at the White House.

A legal challenge to Trump's decision to end DACA has delayed the phaseout of the program and sapped the sense of urgency that initially drove immigration talks on Capitol Hill. However, Sanders said Monday that the administration expects to win its appeal to the court challenge.

Trump has not decided whether he will extend the DACA deadline if lawmakers fail to agree on legislation that would codify it, Sanders noted.

"It's Congress' job to pass laws," she said, describing the congressional failure to strike a deal as "pathetic."

Trump has said he wants any DACA deal to include provisions that limit family-based migration and end the diversity visa lottery program, as well as provide substantial funding for his border wall.

Democrats have resisted any efforts to restrict legal immigration alongside the codification of DACA protections.