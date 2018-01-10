An official White House transcript from President Trump's meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday left out a key exchange with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein in which the president appeared to endorse a clean bill to permanently protect undocumented youth from deportation.

The blunder forced aides to issue a corrected transcript Wednesday morning, raising questions about why the omission occurred in the first place.

Feinstein had asked Trump during the bipartisan meeting whether he could envision himself supporting a "clean" bill that addresses the Deferred Action for Childhood arrivals program followed by "a commitment to that we go into a comprehensive immigration reform procedure."

"I have no problem," Trump responded. "We're going to come up with DACA. We're going to do DACA, and then we can start immediately on the phase two, which would be comprehensive."

Trump added, "I would like to do that," in reference to Feinstein's proposal.

The White House failed to include that comment in the first transcript released Tuesday evening. An unnamed administration official later told the Washington Post it was not done deliberately.

Trump has urged lawmakers to pass "a bill of love" that codifies protections for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, while boosting border security.