The White House will not be providing the information the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee requested about how former White House staff secretary Rob Porter was allowed to work for the administration with an interim security clearance even though the FBI had notified White House staff that he faced allegations of domestic abuse.

After outlining how the White House has made modifications to security clearance procedures, White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short declined to provide the information on Porter requested by Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

“Consistent with your letters’ requests, we would be pleased to update you and others on the progress of the working group at the appropriate time,” Short told Gowdy and Ranking Member Elijah Cummings, D-Md., on Thursday, in a letter obtained by Talking Points Memo.

Gowdy announced last month his committee would be opening an investigation into Porter's White House employment and sent a letter to chief of staff John Kelly requesting information on when any White House officials became aware of any “potential derogatory or disqualifying information” about Porter. The letter also asked about the White House’s policies related to interim security clearances for staffers and if those standards were applied to Porter’s interim and final security clearance.

The letter came the same day FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee the White House had received the results from Porter’s completed background check in July.

Gowdy’s and Cummings’ offices did not respond for comment at the time of publication.

The Daily Mail published a report last month claiming Porter called his second wife a “fucking bitch” while they were on their honeymoon and grabbed her naked out the shower on one occasion. The report also featured a protective order that she obtained in 2010.

Porter’s first wife, Colbie Holderness, then told the Daily Mail in a separate report that the former White House aide had punched her face, choked her, and other abuses. The second report featured a photo of the first wife with a black eye.

Porter announced after the reports emerged he would be stepping down from his post, but denied the credibility of the abuse allegations.

Amid intense scrutiny, Kelly sent out a memo late last month declaring that the White House would be changing its security clearance process.