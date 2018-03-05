The White House on Monday slammed critics of President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, accusing lawmakers of ignoring a position that Trump campaigned on successfully.

"They haven't been listening to what he's been saying and what he's been talking about, or his promise to pursue fair and reciprocal trade deals for this country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Sanders' comments came hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., split with Trump over his announcement that he plans to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States. Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said the speaker is "extremely worried about the consequences of a trade war and are urging the White House to not advance with this plan."

Asked about Ryan's opposition, Sanders said the president maintains "a great relationship" with the GOP leader, but "that doesn't mean [they] have to agree on everything."

"The people came out loud and clear in support of the president, therefore supporting the ideas he campaigned on," Sanders said. "The president wants to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect American workers."

Trump said earlier Monday he does not anticipate that raising tariffs on steel and aluminum to 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, will cause a trade war between the U.S. and other countries.

"We're not backing down," the president said when asked to respond to Ryan's criticism of his decision.