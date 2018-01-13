President Trump’s long-anticipated physical went “exceptionally well” on Friday, according to Dr. Ronny Jackson.

“The President’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” Jackson said in a statement after the physical. “The President is in excellent health, and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said Jackson will “join me in the briefing room next Tuesday to give a detailed readout and answer a few questions.”

“He’ll put out a brief statement but will take the weekend to compile the rest of the results, lab results, things like that,” she added.

The standard medical exam Trump underwent typically gauges physical well-being. Assessments of memory, function, depression, and anxiety are commonly administered for those over the age of 65 through a questionnaire by a primary care provider.

It’s not certain whether Trump, 71, received these assessments as part of his exam and if they will be made public. In keeping with past administrations, a president must verify what information is released to the public. Past presidents have opted to leave out some information, either about the exam itself or their previous medical history.

Former President Barack Obama appointed Jackson to his position as physician to the president in 2013.