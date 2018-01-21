A top White House official said Republicans have been “showing flexibility” while trying to get a deal with Democrats on immigration that will lead to the federal government reopening.

“I think you've seen us move. I think you've seen us move throughout the negotiation on immigration,” White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short said on ABC News on Sunday morning.

He added: “We have been yielding, we have been showing flexibility to say, ‘Let's find a deal to make sure that, again, our troops and our Border Patrol agents are not denied payment,' but the Democrats seem unwilling to even accept that offer.”

Short said that “throughout the negotiation on immigration,” Republicans and the White House have shown they are willing to negotiate.

When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if the two sides are near an agreement to end the shutdown, Short said, “I think we are making progress.”