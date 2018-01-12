President Trump on Thursday said his administration is "looking at all sorts of failsafes" to ensure no foreign interference occurs during the upcoming midterm elections, including Russian meddling.

"We're going to be very, very careful about Russia – and about anybody else, by the way," the president told the Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging interview. "We're working on different solutions."

Despite maintaining that the 2016 presidential election "was not affected in terms of votes" by Russia's malicious cyberactivity, Trump said the White House is taking extra steps this year to prevent any interference by overseas actors in the congressional elections.

"We are going to make sure that no country, including Russia, can have anything to do with the results of the midterms or any other election, OK?" he said, adding, "That's what our country is all about."

Trump has routinely criticized some congressional Democrats for suggesting that Russia's campaign to disrupt the 2016 elections – widely accepted by U.S. intelligence and government officials – may have played a role in Hillary Clinton's stunning defeat.

The president has simultaneously come under fire from those same lawmakers for appearing to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial of any election meddling at face value.

"Look, I can't stand there and argue with him," Trump told reporters after a bilateral meeting with Putin last November. "He said he didn't meddle, he said he didn't meddle. I asked him again."

"You can only ask so many times," he said.