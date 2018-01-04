A group of White House officials are reportedly weighing whether to pressure America First Policies, which is closely aligned with President Trump, to fire a staffer who criticized the president to author Michael Wolff.

But in a statement to the Washington Examiner on Thursday, the group's president said Katie Walsh, a senior adviser to the group, is there to stay.

According to Wolff's new tell-all book about the Trump White House, Walsh told Wolff directly that dealing with the president was like "trying to figure out what a child wants," citing his supposedly short attention span and inability to absorb policy details or memos.

The comment, among others made by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, left the president "disgusted" and "furious," press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

West Wing officials were caught off guard on Wednesday when stunning excerpts from Wolff's book were first released, including the comments allegedly made by Walsh. But as Trump's inner circle began discussing whether to have Walsh fired from America First, the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, urged his colleagues to reconsider, Axios reported Thursday.

Walsh served as Trump's deputy chief of staff for less than three months before she quit and moved over to America First. The former Republican National Committee staffer was initially hired to "provide badly needed air cover for the president's agenda," several former and current White House aides said at the time.

The group says it won't budget on Walsh, regardless of what the White House does.

"Katie Walsh is a political professional who has navigated the D.C. Swamp with skill and grace, and worked tirelessly to help launch our new president and his administration on a path to success," said America First President Brian Walsh, who is unrelated to Katie Walsh. "She is a pivotal part of our team at America First, and there has been no discussion about any change in her role."

The White House did not return the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Walsh has yet to comment publicly about Wolff's book, but privately disputed a handful comments attributed to her on Wednesday. She could also not be reached for comment.