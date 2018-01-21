White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said Saturday that their position “remains the same” and the Trump administration will not reach a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program until the federal government shutdown ends.

“We continue to remain anxious to reach a deal on DACA, and we look forward to resuming those negotiations as soon as the senate Democrats reopen the government,” Short said during a press briefing at the White House Saturday afternoon.

Short added that the White House is “ready” to sign the House-passed stopgap bill late Friday night. That bill fizzled in the Senate, and at midnight Friday, the federal government shutdown.

Lawmakers are now looking at a three-week stopgap measure that would allow time to fix DACA and other contentious issues. DACA expires in March.

Early Saturday morning, President Trump blamed Democrats for the shutdown, saying on Twitter: “Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border.”

“The Senate Democrats are essentially conducting a two-year-old temper tantrum,” Short said.

"In 2013, we were being asked to vote for something that we did not like,” Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said at the press briefing. “We have a funding bill today sitting in the Senate that senators do not oppose.”

Mulvaney added that OMB and the administration is managing the shutdown “day by day.”