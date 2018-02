The White House was placed on lockdown late Friday afternoon after a vehicle struck a barrier near the West Wing.

A female driver drove into a security barrier that had been put in place for Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's visit to the White House. U.S. Secret Service said the vehicle "did not breach the security barrier," and the driver was immediately apprehended.

"No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident," the agency tweeted.

This story is developing...