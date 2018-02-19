A driver of one of the White House press pool vans was detained by the U.S. Secret Service Monday after a personal firearm was found in his bag.

"Driver said he forgot to leave the firearm inside his personal vehicle before entering van," according to a pool report.

The incident took place as reporters were preparing to be taken from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., to a holding lounge at Palm Beach International Airport, while the president spent time at his Trump International Golf Club property in West Palm Beach Monday morning.

"Screening took place off club grounds in parking lot across the street and roughly an hour before press vans joined up with presidential motorcade," the pool report said.

A White House staffer had to drive the group as the driver was not permitted on club grounds, and was still being questioned by Secret Service personnel.

A second press pool van driver then "grazed" a Secret Service vehicle in the Mar-a-Lago parking lot, but with minimal damage.

"White House staff said all drivers were replaced after the incident," the pool report added.