A spokesman for the White House accused Democrats and the media for creating more "chaos" than the Russians.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley made the comment on Fox News on Saturday, one day after special counsel Robert Mueller revealed the indictments of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities as part of his team's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians,” Hogan said. “And that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media who continued to push this lie on the American people for more than a year, and quite frankly, Americans should be outraged by that.”

His comments were in reference to the ongoing efforts of the Mueller inquiry to examine whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Over the past year, the media has closely reported every development in the Mueller investigation, and several Democrats have publicly theorized that President Trump is hiding criminal behavior.

The indictment Friday makes no allegations of elections results being impacted or collusion, saying, "some defendants, posing as U.S. persons and without revealing their Russian association, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump Campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities." It does detail a concerted effort to sow discord in the election and create distrust of the U.S. political system.

Hogan's boss, President Trump, has been keen to note that the indictment said the attempt to interfere with the 2016 election began in May 2014, before he announced his intention to run, and thus shows there was no illicit cooperation between his campaign and the Russians.

"Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President," Trump tweeted Friday. "The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!"

Trump has long called Mueller's inquiry a "witch hunt," and on Saturday he blamed the "Fake News Media" for refusing to say that the Russian group, listed in the indictment as the Internet Research Agency, was formed in 2014.

Hogan's comments Saturday drew fierce backlash from journalists, who tweeted that what he said was false.

The Mueller team has not yet finished its investigation.