Several White House officials have been terminated or reassigned because of complications with their security clearances, according to a report.

At least one of the staff members relieved of duty worked for the Office of the First Lady, sources told ABC.

Other Trump administration aides could be let go or moved in the coming days, per ABC.

The news follows reports that 30 staffers with interim clearances were stripped of their access to top secret intelligence late February, including White House special adviser and President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

According to initial reports, those officials were to continue in their roles, with any "top secret" work distributed to colleagues with appropriate clearances.

The downgrades were a result of a new policy introduced by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the wake of the Rob Porter scandal and affected staffers with delayed background investigations.

Kelly had been criticized for allowing the former White House staff secretary to have temporary clearance at a top secret or sensitive compartmented information level, despite complaints of domestic violence by Porter's two ex-wives holding up his permanent clearance.

Porter has denied the allegations.