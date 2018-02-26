President Trump has already placed Syrian President Bashar Assad "on notice" for his regime's treatment of civilians and is calling for an "immediate" end to Assad's offensive operations, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday.

"I think that the president put the Assad regime on notice some time ago," Sanders told reporters at the White House. "We're continuing to echo that message."

Sanders said Trump would not announce in advance any retaliatory actions his administration may take against the Assad regime for its recent attacks on rebel-held areas where civilians also live.

"In terms of any specific actions...I'm not going to broadcast what we may or may not do," Sanders said.

The Trump administration warned last year that the Syrian government would face consequences if Assad used chemical weapons against civilians.

After the Assad regime used sarin gas on civilians last year, Trump authorized a missile strike in April on the air base from which Assad had orchestrated that attack.