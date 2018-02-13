The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and District of Columbia Fire and EMS responded to a call of a white powdery substance at the location of former President Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C., office on Tuesday, a spokesman DC Fire and EMS said.

Law enforcement received the call at 11:05 a.m., and DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene three minutes later.

According to DC Fire and EMS, a letter containing the white powdery substance had been sent to the headquarters of the World Wildlife Fund, which is where Obama’s office is located. The substance ended up being baby powder.

A hazmat team and the U.S. Secret Service were also on the scene, which was cleared by 1:15 p.m., the Metro Police Department said.

The incident at the location of Obama's office comes one day after Vanessa Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law, was taken to a hospital in New York City after opening a letter containing a white powdery substance.

The letter was addressed to her husband, Donald Trump Jr. The New York City Police Department said Monday the substance was not toxic.